Tilly Ramsay has condemned LBC radio host Steve Allen for calling her “chubby” live on air.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 19, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, shared a clip from Allen’s radio show on Instagram alongside a message calling for kindness.

Allen can be heard saying in the clip: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

In the caption, Ramsay wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.”

She continued: “But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

“However I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx.”

Strictly stars such as Janette Manrara and Giovanni Pernice shared their support in the comments below.

Manrara wrote: “#BeKind…. How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone’s mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high.”

Pernice added: “Some people are very nasty !! Don’t listen to this crap .. we love You girl ! #bekind.”

Ramsay’s professional dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin posted a love heart and wrote: “#bekind.”

Actor Gemma Oaten tweeted: “Hey @steveallenshow @LBC just want you to know that eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. 1/5 will die as a direct result of the ED or by taking their own life. Just wanted to make that clear so you NEVER utter bile like this again. Ta x.”

The Independent has contacted Allen for comment.

Ramsay has been very popular with fans during this series of Strictly. Earlier this month, her father was seen in tears in the crowd as she topped the leaderboard.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.