Celebrities and other high-profile figures are supporting Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay after she was the subject of a derogatory remark by LBC host Steve Allen.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, shared a clip from Allen’s radio show to Instagram, in which he made the comment on Wednesday 20 October.

Allen can be heard saying in the clip: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she?” he continues. “Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

In the caption, Ramsay wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.”

She has now been backed by fellow Strictly contestant John Whaite, who wrote on Ramsay’s Instagram post: ‘‘He’s a piece of old sandpaper love, worn and used and has nothing to offer the world. And his vicious scratching has only left you polished and more fabulous.”

Comedian and actor Jason Manford commented: “I see that bitter old pr*** is trying to stay relevant again, this time by criticising a teenage girl’s body on his s*** radio show.

“I’d love to see Tilly’s dad rock up at LBC and give this troll the tongue lashing he deserves.”

He added: “Awful man, terrible outdated broadcaster.”

“Well said,” actor and singer Jason Donovan responded.

“Steve Allen regularly spoke about how fat I was on air, even at the height of my eating disorder,” tweeted ex-LBC host and Talk Radio presenter Cristo Foufas. “Every day. So this is of no surprise. I am fine about it all now, much stronger and all’s well. But well done Tilly Ramsay for speaking out.”

In an open letter, former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George said he was “horrified” by Allen’s comment and added that “discussion about a young person’s weight live on air is not acceptable”.

“I am absolutely horrified by these remarks,” he said. “It is widely recognised just how damaging such comments about someone’s weight are and the effect they can have on an individual’s mental health.

“We must not only think of the effect on Tilly here, which I can imagine could be significant, but also the potential impact to listeners of the show.”

“There are genuinely no words for how deplorable this is,” tweeted radio host Susanne Courtney.

Tilly/Steve Allen (BBC, PA)

Ramsay’s dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin, shared a post from the All On the Board Instagram account that featured a supportive message for Ramsay.

“Dear Matilda Ramsay,” it began. “Hope you’re doing alright? We thought we would write you this letter. Well done for standing up for yourself against disgraceful behaviour and disgusting comments from people who should know better.

“You are spectacular on Strictly. Keep dancing and doing what you do. Today we are Piccadilly Circus to PiccaTilly Circus to pay tribute to you. Love All On the Board.”

The Independent has contacted Steve Allen and LBC for comment.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.