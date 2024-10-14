Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The BBC has banned referring to its presenters as talent following a string of controversies surroundings some of its biggest stars.

Director general Tim Davie has revealed the pivot in policy following details of a review intended to tackle abuse of power within the corporation.

The broadcaster has been rocked by several scandals in recent months, including a furore over the disgraced former presenter Huw Edwards, which prompted the initial review.

Other controversies have included complaints about welfare checks for contestants on Strictly Come Dancing and the sacking of presenter Jermaine Jenas after he admitted sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

In light of the review, Tim Davie told BBC Radio 4 on Monday that no one at the broadcaster is indispensable.

“We often refer to people like yourself as talent but I’ve kind of banned that. You’re a presenter, I’m a leader of the organisation, and we’re here to serve,” he said.

“I do think over the last decade or so we’ve seen fundamental changes in the culture in this industry, and it hasn’t been completely unique (to the BBC, and) those that have had power in places can often use that in bad ways.

“I think the BBC is utterly committed – you see us acting in good faith to get at this (issue) – and I would say (it is) important that everyone is treated equally regardless of rank.”

open image in gallery BBC director-general Tim Davie said he has ‘kind of banned’ referring to top staff at the corporation as ‘talent’ following controversies surrounding its high-profile presenters (Hannah McKay/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Davie add that the review “will be helpful” for the BBC in “sorting this culture”, but insisted it is “not unique to the BBC”.

He went on: “It’s about how people deploy power in a workplace, we’ve all seen it, it’s not unique to the BBC.

“Many good or bad things happen in the new age, but one thing we should take comfort from is that things are improving. People need to speak up and everyone at every level needs to be heard.”

When asked, if there had been progress on Edwards returning the estimated £200,000 salary he was paid between his arrest and leaving the corporation in April, Mr Davie said Mr Davie said he has had “some dialogue with the lawyers, but we’re yet to resolve that issue”.

Asked if he believes the money will be returned, Mr Davie added: “I think the ball is clearly not in my court on that one.”

Edwards’ reputation has been left in tatters after he to admitted accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

The veteran BBC presenter, who announced the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death, avoided jail last month when he was handed a six-month suspended sentence.