Tim Jibson death: Long-running BBC presenter dies ‘suddenly’, aged 76

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC radio host Tim Jibson, best known for presenting on BBC Radio Humberside, has died aged 76.

It was announced on Wednesday (26 February) that the presenter had died “suddenly but peacefully” earlier this month.

The obituary released by Jibson’s family said he died on 9 February “surrounded by his loving family” after “the most wonderful day on holiday”.

Jibson began his career more than four decades ago on BBC Radio Humberside, where he worked for a large proportion of his career.

He also fronted shows including the Paull Hunsley Electric Wireless Show and had hosting stints on the East Yorkshire radio stations Beverly FM and Viking FM.

The obituary added that Jibson was a “good friend to many” and that he will be “reunited with missed family members”.

He is survived by his wife Ann Marie Jibson, his three children Michael, Paul and Lexi, and his three grandchildren.

His sons have followed their father's footsteps into the entertainment industry and are both actors: Michael received an Olivier Award for his performance in King George III in the original West End cast of the hit musical Hamilton.

Friends and colleagues of the late presenter have been sharing tributes online, with BBC Radio Humberside journalist James Hoggarth writing: “This is really sad news. Tim was so supportive to me during my early career.”

“He was a fabulous presenter who had a brilliant career. But moreover he was a truly kind hearted and warm person, very giving. My condolences to his wife Amy and his family. RIP Tim.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Radio Humberside personality John Tondeur wrote on X/Twitter: “Devastated to hear of the passing of my good friend Tim Jibson. Tim gave me my chance in radio and believed in me when others didn't.”

“We were friends for nearly fifty years. I have so much to thank him for. Love and condolences to Ann Marie, Mike, Paul and all family and friends.”

One fan added: “So sorry to hear that one of my childhood radio heroes Tim Jibson has passed away. I was a devotee of his edgy “Paull Hunsley Electric Wireless show” on @RadioHumberside And he kindly offered my first invitation into a radio studio. RIP legend.”