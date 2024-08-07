Support truly

Since news broke that Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election, the internet has named Steve Martin as the ideal actor to parody Walz on Saturday Night Live.

Given that Martin, 78, with his white hair, thick-rimmed glasses and wide, infectious smile bears an undeniable resemblance to Walz, 60, it doesn’t seem like a long shot.

“Oh Steve Martin, get your ass to NYC NOW! SNL needs you!” one exclaimed on X (formerly Twitter), with a second questioning: “So Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right?”

“I just went to Steve Martin’s IG and this was one of his most recent pictures,” a third wrote, alongside two pictures of both Martin and Walz eagerly embracing pigs. “Oh he has to do SNL now.”

“Steve Martin is currently sat waiting for a call from Saturday Night Live and wondering how high they’ll go,” another declared, while one added: “Steve Martin is coming back to SNL mark my my words.”

Legendary comedian Martin is no stranger to SNL. Although he was never a formal cast member on the hit NBC sketch comedy series, he has hosted it 16 times. Only Alec Baldwin has hosted it more than Martin (17 times).

The Only Murders in the Building actor’s most recent appearance on SNL, in December 2022 alongside his co-star Martin Short, became the most-watched episode of that season with 5.1 million viewers.

Should the internet get its way, Martin would join Maya Rudolph, who is set to reprise her popular impersonation of Harris for the show’s 50th season.

Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres on September 28 and runs through the November election.

open image in gallery Steve Martin is being called on by ‘SNL’ fans to play Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on the show’s 50th season ( Getty Images )

Reports that Rudolph would be bringing back her fan-favorite impression of the Vice President broke earlier this month following weeks of fan insistence.

The Bridesmaid actor first debuted her Harris character on a 2019 episode, where she sparred with Woody Harrelson’s Joe Biden and riffed on Harris’s most memorable lines from the first round of Democratic primary debates.

Rudolph later returned as Harrison for the show’s 46th season in 2021.

Harris will hold her first campaign rally with her running mate Walz tonight (August 6) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The VP made history on Monday when she became the official Democratic nominee following a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates. She is the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket.

Just after voting closed on Monday at midnight, the Party announced that 99 percent of the 4,567 delegates voting had done so in favor of Harris.