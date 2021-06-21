Viewers have lavished praise on the hit prison drama Time after the series finale aired on BBC One last night (20 June).

The three-part series, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, aired in the timeslot previously held by Line of Duty.

While viewers had been able to watch the entire series on BBC iPlayer following the first episode’s airing, many have kept up with the series as it was broadcast weekly on TV.

Fans shared their admiration for the series on social media, with particular praise being focused on the acting of Bean and Graham.

“Thought Time on BBC1 was excellent,” wrote one viewer. “Top quality drama for a Sunday night, @StephenGraham73 was excellent, Sean Bean fantastic as well!”

“Just watched #TimeBBC with @StephenGraham73 n Sean Bean......WOW such great acting,” wrote another. “Stephen is one of the best British Actors of my time.”

“Unbelievable viewing, was gripped by it,” wrote someone else. “@StephenGraham73 and #SeanBean deserve awards for the acting skills given throughout the 3 episodes.

“Incredibly sad at times but that definitely makes the series so much more gripping to watch.”

Another person wrote: “A tough watch so 3 episodes were enough for me, but not enough either! Sean Bean broke my heart from the very first moment. All the applause to @StephenGraham73 @HannahWalters74 Jimmy McGovern, Siobhan Finneran, Sue Johnstone.”

Viewers also described the series as “heart-wrenching” and “a masterclass”.

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed that Time’s first episode had been viewed 8.4 million times on iPlayer, making it the broadcaster’s biggest new drama of 2021 to date.

All three episodes of Time are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.