Troye Sivan reacts to Timothée Chalamet’s SNL impression of him

Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has reacted in disbelief to Timothée Chalamet’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live.

Chalamet, 27, hosted NBC’s long-running comedy sketch series for the second time on Saturday (11 November). He was joined by Phoebe Bridgers’ supergroup Boygenius as the evening’s musical guests.

In one skit set in a hospital, Chalamet played a sleep demon opposite SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman.

Yang plays Dr Yee, who’s running tests on his patient Kayla (Sherman).

Dressed in a white tank top and blue striped pajama pants – identical to the outfit Sivan, 28, wears in his “Got Me Started” music video – Chalamet appears as Kayla’s sleep paralysis hallucination.

Asked what he looks like, Kayla describes him as “just a guy, but like a gay guy”.

“Not just any gay guy, homie. It’s me, Troye Sivan. Let’s go!” Chalamet responds as the instrumental to Sivan’s song begins to play.

The Wonka actor then mimics the “Rush” singer’s dance moves, even ending the performance by pulling down the top of his pants to show off red underwear – just as Sivan did in his music video.

“What are you? Are you a demon?” Kayla asks in desperation.

“No, not quite, girlie. I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor, Troye Sivan, being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent,” Chalamet explains. “Bye, diva!”

The following day, Sivan reacted to the SNL clip on TikTok in a video, writing, “LIKE WHAT IS HAPPENING [right now] LMAOOOO”, in the post’s caption.

“The only way that I can describe this is it’s like a weird f***ing dream,” he said in the video. “Like imagine… I’m like, no, Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes and he was doing…”

During his opening monologue, Chalamet performed an NSFW rap about having a “baby face”, as well as excitedly explaining that he could finally mention his forthcoming movie Wonka.

He also starred in a skit as a suicidal musician who’s part of a band named Hamas (pronounced Haymas).

SNL and Chalamet have since faced criticism from viewers for making a Hamas joke amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30pm on NBC.