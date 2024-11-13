Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The actor Timothy West, who was married to fellow star Prunella Scales for 61 years, has died aged 90, his family have confirmed.

A statement shared by his children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West read: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

A frequent star of the stage, having appeared in numerous productions of Macbeth, King Lear and The Master Builder, West was perhaps best known to television audiences for his roles as Eric Babbage in Coronation Street, which he played in 2013, and for Stan Carter, who he played in EastEnders between 2014 and 2015.

open image in gallery Timothy West in May 2019 ( Getty Images )

Numerous tributes have been paid to West on social media following the news of his death.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote: “A wonderful actor and delightful man. My Life Stories interview with him, as the love of his life Prunella Scales sat in the audience, was so moving. They were married 61yrs, and his devotion to her after she developed Alzheimer’s was profoundly touching.”

Director and actor Alice Lowe said: “[I] first encountered Timothy West in his support of the Scarborough @NSDFest . He was wonderful. An encouraging, positive, generous presence in what he knew can be a tough unrelenting industry, but he gave young people the self belief to carry on with it. Kindness and faith in joy.”

Former MP Giles Watling said: “I am lucky to have known this amazing actor and thoroughly nice chap. A great loss. Thoughts go to the family.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy West We would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to Timothy’s family and friends – in particular to his wife Prunella and children, including Samuel, who is an Associate Artist and will play Malvolio in Twelfth Night.”

open image in gallery Timothy West stars with his actress wife Prunella Scales and Rodney Bewes in the play ‘Big In Brazil’ at the Old Vic Theatre, 1984 ( Getty Images )

During his career, West also played Winston Churchill three times, in Churchill and the Generals (1979), The Last Bastion (1984), and Hiroshima (1995).

In Brass, he played ruthless self-made businessman Bradley Hardacre from 1982 to 1984 before returning for a third series in 1990, while in Not Going Out, he played Geoffrey, the father of Lucy Adams (Sally Bretton).

In 2019, the Bradford-born actor played Private Godfrey in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, a recreation of three missing episodes of the BBC comedy Dad’s Army.

Meanwhile, in the world of film, West starred in Nicholas and Alexandra (1971), The Day of the Jackal (1973), Cry Freedom (1987) and Luc Besson’s 1999 historical epic The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.

West’s final acting credit was as Charles Usher in Sister Boniface Mysteries in 2023.

West and Scales, 92, who played Sybil Fawlty in the hit BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, appeared together in the documentary series Great Canal Journeys between 2014 and 2021.

open image in gallery Timothy West and Prunella Scales in June 2017 ( Getty Images )

The couple married in 1963, and have two sons, actor Samuel West, and Joseph West.

West was also married to actor Jacqueline Boyer from 1956 to 1961, and they had a daughter, Juliet West.

Additional reporting by PA.