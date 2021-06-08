Tina Fey teases Jane Krakowski over bizarre Mike Lindell story at comedy gala

Tina Fey had a good-natured laugh at her friend and former 30 Rock co-star Jane Krakowski’s expense at a recent comedy gala in New York City.

Introducing Krakowski, who was headlining the event at the Roundabout Theatre Company, Fey cracked a joke about the bizarre story from earlier this year that Krakowski was dating My Pillow salesman and noted conspiracist Mike Lindell.

“Please welcome my dear friend or, as her absolutely never was boyfriend would call her, ‘my pillow,’ Jane Krakowski,” Fey said.

Earlier in the year, Lindell sued The Daily Mail over an article claiming he’d had a months-long romantic relationship with the comedy actor.

A representative for Krakowski denied the rumour, releasing a statement: “Jane has never met Mr Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise.”

Elsewhere in the evening, Fey also fired a few shots at disgraced Hollywood and theatre producer Scott Rudin, who made headlines this year for his toxic workplace behaviour.

“In 2016, [Krakowski] was famously dragged across the stage in [musical] She Loves Me while doing a split,” Fey said, adding, “Not by Scott Rudin – it was part of the plan.”

“You’ve never met anyone who works harder than Jane, no one holds herself to a higher standard than Jane,” Fey also said, going on to reference a now-infamous story that Rudin threw a baked potato at an employee .

“She’s a consummate professional. She would never throw a baked potato at her assistant because Jane would never touch a baked potato.”