Tina Malone has said she is “broken” and “bereft” after the death of her husband Paul Chase aged 42.

Malone, known for her roles in Shameless and Brookside, announced her husband’s death on 13 March, writing: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but Malone, 61, has now shared details of the final hours of army veteran Chase, who is the father of her daughter, Flame.

One month on from his death, Malone, 61, told her social media followers: “Four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, sausages for Flame, kissed me and said see you later…. 10 hours later he was dead, I am broken, so bereft.”

Malone, who attended Chase’s funeral last week in Liverpool, was supported by her fans

The couple, who married in 2010, split in 2019, but rekindled their romance soon after and celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in August 2023.

In the last 10 years, Malone, a former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, has appeared alongside Chase on ITV shows This Morning and Loose Women.

Speaking about their brief time away from each other in 2020, Malone, who played Mimi in Channel 4 series Shameless, said that their “love never went away”.

She told Closer that the issues in their marriage had been caused by depression and, after splitting, she realised she could save things if they “pulled together” as opposed to “falling apart”.

“We’re working on things now,” she told the outlet, adding: “Our problems were compounded by depression but I learned that in tough times you have to pull together and not apart.

Tina Malone and husband Paul Chase ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

“We were either arguing, bickering or not talking at all, I’d end up putting Flame to bed and falling asleep next to her.

As well as her daughter with Chase, Malone has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2019, Malone avoided going to jail after admitting to breaching an injunction that protected the identity of James Bulger killer Jon Venables by sharing a post on social media.

Malone shared a post on Facebook in February last year which purportedly included an image and Venables’ new name, the High Court was told.

Her barrister, Adam Speker, told the court that, on reflection after giving evidence, the actor accepted that she was in breach of the injunction, and said that she understood that Venables had been given anonymity for his protection.

Tina Malone has been left ‘broken’ by husband Paul Chase’s death ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

Malone told the court she was not aware that she was doing anything wrong when she shared the post.