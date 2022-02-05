The popularity of Netflix series The Tinder Swindler has prompted the documentary’s subject to delete his Instagram account.

Netflix’s latest true-crime hit follows a group of women who attempt to track down a dating app user who tricked them out of millions of dollars.

As many watched the series that exposed Shimon Hayut’s crimes, he swiftly deleted his social media account.

The series estimates that, over the years, Hayut (known to his victims as Simon Leviev) stole $10m (£7.4m) after luring his victims with expensive dates in order to gain their trust.

Hayut went on to serve just five months of his 15-month prison sentence. Ahead of the deletion of his instagram account, he was criticised for posting numerous photos depicting a lavish lifestyle, including multiple holidays and designer clothes.

His account gained 200,000 followers days after the documentary was released on the streaming service.

Before deleting the app, he thanked his followers for their “support”, adding: “I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself.”

He then stated: “ Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”

The Tinder Swindler regularly posted videos of his lavish lifestyle before deleting Instagram (Instagram)

The Tinder Swindler, which was released on Wednesday (2 February), has proved a Netflix hit.

