The Tinder Swindler, known in the Netflix series by his alias “Simon Leviev”, has hit out at his victims’ GoFundMe page.

“Leviev”, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, is the subject of the new documentary, which explores how he conned a group of women out of millions of dollars. He met these women on dating apps.

The Netflix show, which is currently the streaming service’s most-watched title, reveals that he stole approximately $10m (£7.4m) from his victims.

It’s explained that “Leviev” lured them in by treating them to expensive dates in order to gain their trust so that they would send him money.

The women featured in the series – Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte – are reportedly still paying off their debts. On Sunday (6 January), they set up a GoFundMe page to help recuperate their losses.

Leviev was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his crimes, but served just five before being released. Days after The Tinder Swindler was launched, he issued a statement on his Instagram page.

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself,” he wrote before deleting his account.

However, Leviev swiftly returned with a new Instagram page and, on Wednesday (9 February), addressed the GoFundMe page.

“Go ahead and help real associations.. not these manipulators,” he wrote, adding: “This is what is called MARKETING.”

The Tinder Swindler has criticised his con victims’ GoFundMe page (Instagram)

He previously denied being a fraud, and criticised the women he scammed.

“If I was a fraud why would I act on Netflix I mean they should have arrested me when we were still shooting [sic],” Hayut wrote on Instagram Stories.

“It’s high time the ladies start saying the truth. If you can’t give them world they’ll turn yours to hell [sic].”

The Tinder Swindler is available to stream on Netflix now.