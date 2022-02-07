Women from The Tinder Swindler set up a GoFundMe page to recoup what they lost

The three women who featured in Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler have set up a GoFundMe page to recoup whatever money they lost to Shimon Heyada Hayut (known to his victims as Simon Leviev).

The true crime true-crime documentary tells the story of a group of women as they attempt to track down a man who conned them out of millions via a dating app.

In the series, it’s revealed that Hayut stole an estimated total of $10 million (£7.4 million) after luring his victims with lavish dates to gain their trust.

He was later charged with fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison but was released in May 2020, after serving just five months.

Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte — who are reportedly still paying off their debts — set up a GoFundMe page on Sunday (6 January) to recuperate all the money they lost to Hayut.

“You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page,” the trio wrote in the description of their funding page.

(Netflix)

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

Hayut left Fjellhøy, Charlotte, and Sjöholm with debts of approximately £185k, £25k, and £103k respectively.

In an interview with Stylist ahead of the Netflix release, Fjellhøy, who was revealed as Hayut’s former girlfriend, said it did “not once” cross her mind that he wasn’t who he claimed to be.

“He’s just magnetic. He seemed super smart and ambitious, and everyone I met was vouching for him,” she said. “Not once did it cross my mind that he wasn’t who he said he was.”

“He’d send beautiful bouquets to my apartment and text me every morning,” Fjellhøy added.

“I’m a sucker for old-fashioned romance, so in some ways, I was the perfect victim. He knew how to reel me in.”

Things took a turn for Fjellhøy after Hayut claimed that he had fallen into trouble with people in the diamond industry, and convinced her to allow him to use credit cards in her name.

Cecilie Fjellhøy speaks about her experience with Shimon Hayut aka The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

As soon as The Tinder Swindler aired on Netflix on 2 February, Hayut deactivated his Instagram account.

Before going offline, he thanked his followers for their “support”, adding: “I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself.”

He then stated: “ Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”