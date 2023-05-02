Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess has said that “God is trans”.

The actor, musician and Broadway performer, who is Christian and gay, made the remark during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“You specifically mention LGBTQ people in your music. Is that something you had to wrestle with personally?” Maron asked.

“No,” Burgess replied. “I always knew who God was.”

“And you knew that he didn’t judge you,” Maron said.

“They,” Burgess said. “God is trans. At the very least. To call him a ‘he’ is so boring. I get it though. We have to give it its moment and not drive past it. It’s important. It’s something I have to readjust my... And I still [sometimes] say ‘he’. But when I do... why would you make God so small?

“God is only as expansive in our lives as we avail ourselves to God being. So, I don’t wanna be small.”

Maron then asked about whether there was a “struggle” with his sexuality, in relation to his religious beliefs.

“No. Other folks had a problem, not me,” Burgess continued. “It was y’all motherf***ers. I knew who I was worshipping. I knew who I was praising. I knew who I was praying to. I was questioning who y’all were talking to. Because that wasn’t the same being.

“If our cells are replenishing, right here, right now, if the natural set point of our bodies is wanting to heal itself... If God can be a mother, a father, a sister, a brother, cats, a dog, the air, whatever... If God is a shapeshifter then God is transforming. If God is transforming then energy is transmuting. If energy is transmuting then God is trans. You do the math. It’s so easy. Don’t get caught up in the language.”

Burgess also recently starred in the second season of the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!.