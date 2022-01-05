‘Yes, I can hear you, Clem Fandango:’ Toast of Tinseltown viewers stunned by surprise Larry David appearance

‘My favourite worlds colliding,’ one excited fan said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 05 January 2022 07:12
Toast of Tinseltown trailer

Toast of London fans were left stunned by an extremely impressive cameo in the character’s television return.

Matt Berry brought back his comedy creation Steven Toast for a brand new series set in America, titled Toast of Tinseltown.

The series serves as the fourth outing for the character and marks his first appearance in four years.

Proving it meant business, the sitcom kicked off in style on Tuesday (4 January) thanks to the appearance of a beloved figure from the world of comedy.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David showed up in the very first scene, playing a conspiracy theorist Toast was talking to on Zoom.

Viewers couldn’t believe that Berry and the show’s creators had managed to ensnare David, whose TV appearances are typically limited to just Curb.

The Independent called it “a genuinely impressive get for the show” in its four-star review, with many viewers expressing their shock on social media shortly after the episode aired.

“Larry David in Toast – my favourite worlds colliding,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Straight in with f***ing Larry David.”

One fan said: “So glad to see Toast back on the screen, especially as two minutes in Larry David has appeared!”

“Larry David saying ‘Yes, I can hear you Clem Fandango’ is the greatest of late Christmas presents,” another stated.

Larry David show dup in the opening scene of ‘Toast of Tinseltown’

(BBC)

Toast of London originally ran for three series on Channel 4 from 2013 to 2015, and has since gained a cult following both in the UK and abroad through Netflix.

It starred Berry as Toast, an old-fashioned and eccentric actor struggling to find work in contemporary London. Harry Peacock, Doon Mackichan, Robert Bathurst and Tracy-Ann Oberman make up the supporting cast.

The Bafta-winning show is known for its surreal and absurdist comedic style, with each episode featuring original songs written by Berry.

