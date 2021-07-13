Actor Toby Kirkup died hours after being discharged from hospital, an inquest has heard.

The 48-year-old, whose acting credits include Emmerdale and the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, died at home after attending Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 29 August 2020.

Yorkshire Live reports that Kirkup sought medical advice after suffering from chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms.

After being diagnosed with gastritis, he was discharged and returned to his home in Slaithwaite.

His condition then deteriorated and he began vomiting before suffering a cardiac arrest. A post mortem established his death was the result of natural causes.

However, his family had concerns about his treatment and an inquest was ordered.

Coroners officer Catherine Toner told assistant coroner, Katy Dickinson, that the actor had been dealing with drug and alcohol issues.

The hearing has been adjourned until 30 September.

Kirkup studied drama at the University of Huddersfield and had worked as a writer, TV presenter and actor for five years before his death.

He played the part of a police officer in Peaky Blinders in 2016 and also acted in Emmerdale and Channel 4’s The Mill.