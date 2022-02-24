Todrick Hall ‘cancels all interviews’ after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.

The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.

Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of the final.

Fans have since assumed that Hall made this decision after learning how viewers and his costars have been reacting to his actions and statements on the show.

This included backtracking on alliances with other contestants in order to progress in the competition.

After his elimination from Celebrity Big Brother, former Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges watched previously aired episodes and learned that Hall had not been fully transparent with his strategy.

Todrick Hall in 'Celebrity Big Brother’ (CBS)

“Todrick was amazing at convincing us of — excuse my language — bulls**t,” Bridges told Us Weekly. “He was amazing at that. I never met a better bulls**t artist than him.”

This series of the reality programme allowed eliminated contestants to return to vote on which of the remaining celebrity candidates should get an opportunity to win.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, Bridges declared that he wouldn’t be backing Hall to win the $250,000 cash prize after learning more about his gameplay.

“I’m shocked at all the horrible things he was saying,” admitted Bridges. “No one likes the way he played the game. It’s OK to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That’s just not a good way to play.”

Lamar Odom also expressed a similar sentiment to the outlet, revealing that he believed Hall was “gloating” after winning the title of “head of house”.

The former basketball star explained: “There’s a certain way to win and a certain way to lose.”

Social media users have reacted to Hall’s actions by “hosting” a #TodrickExposedParty on Twitter, discussing his comments and actions throughout the show.

“In this thread, I will be discussing my former hero Todrick Hall, why I rode so hard for him at the start of #CBBUS3, and why he has not only broken my heart, but why I will never be able to watch another music video, or hear another song by him ever again,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another viewer commented on a clip in which Hall explains his formula for sending paid greeting videos to fans. “Honestly I don’t feel bad he did this to himself,” the user wrote. “He is legit talking about playing his fans on cameo for money, boy bye.”

The Independent has contacted Todrick Hall’s representative for comment.