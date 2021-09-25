Tom Felton speaks out after collapsing at celebrity golf match

Tom Felton has thanked fans for their support after a “scary episode” that saw him collapse while taking part in a celebrity golf match.

The actor, who turned 34 this week, experienced a “medical incident” and was sent to a local hospital for treatment, the PGA of America said.

Best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, Felton was pictured looking shaky and pale, surrounded by other players, volunteers and tournament officials, before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

The match was being held in Wisconsin ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Playing his acoustic guitar, Felton appeared in his first Instagram post since the incident and reassured fans that he is “on the mend”.

“Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent... yeah, bit of a scary episode really,” he said in the video.

“But on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.”

“Thank you so much for your help, I’m on the road to recovery,” he concluded. “Time to go watch some Ryder Cup action.”

He wrote in the caption: “Feeling better by the day.”