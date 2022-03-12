Tom Hanks has apologised to actor Connor Ratliff, more than two decades after he allegedly fired him from Band of Brothers for having “dead eyes”.

Ratliff, who currently stars inThe Marvelous Mrs Maisel, claims that he was fired from a small role in the 2001 HBO miniseries just before filming commenced, and was replaced at the last moment.

He has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’s reasoning ever since, and the story even inspired the name of his podcast, Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hanks’s own son, Colin Hanks.

In an unexpected move, Ratliff has now managed to secure the man himself as a guest for the season three finale.

During Thursday’s episode of his podcast (10 March), Ratliff recounted the story of auditioning for the military drama at 24 years old. However, Hanks initially said “not a single moment of this rings a bell”.

Hanks added: “This is a bone-chilling story, just bone-chilling.” He said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“This was without a doubt the act of the director, and that was me,” Hanks told Ratliff. “There was something stuck in a craw or one of those very, very subtle sort of decisions that aims the story in the direction you want it to go.”

Damian Lewis in ‘Band of Brothers’ (HBO)

He added: “In the inner sanctum of whatever this casting session was on Band of Brothers... I’m sure I said, ‘I don’t know man, that guy’s got dead eyes.’ I could’ve said, ‘He’s got too blond of hair; he’s too tall and I can’t have the aide be taller than Captain Winters.’

“I could’ve said, ‘He’s too short and slight... I could’ve said any of these things, and they would have been true and they would’ve been the opinion.’”

Ratliff said he understood how Hanks might find it difficult to remember the remark but said it was “very big” to him at the time.

He said: “I built this thing up so big and then it was just gone.”

Hanks said he was “aghast” after finding out about the podcast’s name from his son Colin and daughter Elizabeth.

He said: “I actually got chilled. My heart rate skyrocketed and I said, ‘I did... I did what? I did what?’”