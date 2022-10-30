Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hanks hit Saturday Night Live fans with a wave of nostalgia during his latest surprise guest appearance.

The Forrest Gump star returned to the SNL stage on 29 October taking part in multiple sketches.

For his last skit of the night, he brought back the fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins, which he first portrayed on the show in 2016.

“I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed seeing the return of David S Pumpkins and his skeleton friends,” one fan tweeted.

Another responded: “I talked a lot of s*** about #SNL this week but this episode was fun. Cecily strong, Jeff Probst, drunk uncle, and of course David S Pumpkins revival. Happy Halloween.”

“DAVID S PUMPKINS IS BACK AND HE’S GIVING ME LIIIIFFFFFFEEEEEE,” a third wrote excitedly.

Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.