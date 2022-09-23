Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Tony Adams: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?

Ex-footballer is one of 15 contstants strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this year

Louis Chilton
Friday 23 September 2022 10:56
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes... Strictly Come Dancing is back.

The hit BBC reality series has unveiled a whole new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full line-up here.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Tony Adams.

But who is Adams, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly?

Recommended

Adams is a former professional footballer and manager who spent his entire playing career at Arsenal, between the years of 1983 and 2002.

A club captain, Adams has been celebrated with a statue at the team’s current ground, the Emirates Stadium.

In his managerial career, Adams took charge of teams including Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, and Spanish side Granada.

He was awarded an MBE in 1999.

Tony Adams is taking part in ‘Strictly’

(BBC)

Adams has had a well-documented history with addiction. His 1998 book, Addicted, reflects on his descent into alcoholism during his playing days.

Speaking ahead of his Strictly appearance, Adams said: “I’ve been asked to come on a few times, I’m retired now and I thought the time was right. I have had a few health issues over the past few years, and I was working too hard.

Recommended

“Recently I’ve decided to put my feet up and watch my kids grow up, I’m now free of addiction and I can do anything I want. So I have decided to learn a new skill, dancing! It looks like a fun show so I am looking forward to it.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows will air on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in