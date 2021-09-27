Tony Awards 2021: The full list of winners, from Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Jagged Little Pill
Only four musicals, 10 plays and four revivals of plays were up for awards this year
Moulin Rouge! The Musical swept the 74th Tony Awards presented on Sunday to celebrate exemplary stage performances and the return to Broadway following an 18-month Covid-induced shutdown.
There were fewer category of nominees at the Tonys this year due to a shortened 2019-20 theatrical season after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March 2020 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Only four musicals, 10 plays and four revivals of plays were up for awards in 2021.
Director Alex Timbers’s stage adaptation of the 2001 film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical won a total of 10 Tonys, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.
The star of Moulin Rouge!, Aaron Tveit was the only nominee in the leading role category and took home his award after the actor secured the mandatory 60% affirmative vote to win.
The 37-year-old actor expressed gratitude for the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge!, while tearfully accepting his award. He also thanked the casting directors and artists who jump-started his career.
“We are so privileged to get to do this, to be on Broadway, to have a life in the theatre, to distract, to tell the stories that represent the many and not the few, by the many and not the few, for the many and not the few,” Tveit said.
David Burstein, recognised for his featured role in Moulin Rouge!, won the award on his seventh nomination. He thanked fans for their support after the death of his wife and fellow Broadway actor, Rebecca Luker.
The award for lead actress in a musical was given to Adrienne Warren, who plays the legendary Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. The production received a total of 12 nominations (including one for Best Musical).
Mary-Louise Parker’s performance in Adam Rapp’s play, The Sound Inside won the actress the award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Play.
Meanwhile, Lois Smith took home the award for her featured role in The Inheritance — Matthew Howard’s two-part play inspired by E M Forster’s novel Howards End —making the 90-year-old actress the oldest Tony recipient in history.
Howard’s depiction of the lives of gay men in the 21st century also won the Tony for best play, securing four wins in total.
Lauren Patten won the award for her featured role in Jagged Little Pill, named after Alanis Morisette’s 1995 album. The Broadway jukebox musical, that secured a total of 15 nominations, has been in the eye of the storm after two former cast members accused its producers of harm to “the trans and non-binary community.”
Jeremy O Harris’ Slave Play didn’t receive a single award despite being up for 12 of them, making it the most nominated play in the history of the Tonys.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance - WINNER
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier’s Play - WINNER
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill - WINNER
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol - WINNER
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluge, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance -WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play - WINNER
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance - WINNER
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill - WINNER
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - WINNER
Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - WINNER
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol - WINNER
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol - WINNER
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance - WINNER
Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
