Bullseye star Tony Green dies aged 85

Tony Green, the darts commentator and star of ITV’s Bullseye, has died aged 85 after a “long battle with Alzheimer’s”.

Green’s death was announced by the official Bullseye Facebook page in a statement that read: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and much loved colleague Mr Tony Green.

“Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony’s family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

“Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you.

“You will be missed our dear friend.”

Tony Green with Jim Bowen on ‘Bullseye’ (Shutterstock)

Born in Hull in 1939, Green was the BBC’s darts commentator alongside Sid Waddell from 1978 to 1994. Waddell left the BBC in 1994, but Green remained until 2016.

Green truly became a household name in the 1980s as the co-host of Bullseye, the game show that saw contestants competing in darts games and quizzes to win cash and prizes.

For 15 years, from 1982 to 1995, Green guided contestants and viewers through the highs and lows of each dart thrown, transforming Bullseye into a television institution.

At its peak, the show was watched by 20 million people as Green became known for quirky phrases including: “Keep out of the black and into the red, nothing in this game for two in a bed.”

Tony Green (Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

His death is the second to hit the popular game show since presenter Jim Bowen passed away in March 2018 aged 80.

At the time, Tony said: “Lost a legend today, but most of all a friend. RIP Jim x.”

In 2010, Green took a break from presenting to be treated for tongue cancer.

In 2015, he was the narrator and commentator for the BBC’s Let’s Play Darts for Comic Relief.