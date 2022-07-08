Tony Sirico death: Actor who played The Sopranos’ Paulie dies aged 79
‘He was beloved and will never be forgotten,’ said co-star Michael Imperioli
Actor Tony Sirico, who starred in The Sopranos, has died aged 79.
News of Sirico’s death earlier today (8 July) was shared by his co-star, Michael Imperioli, who said “I will miss him forever.” Sirico played the character of Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in the much-loved HBO crime drama.
“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico has passed away today,” wrote Imperioli on Instagram.
“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.”
He continued: “We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”
Sirico was born in New York City in 1942. His first film role was in 1972 crime drama Crazy Joe and he became known for his depictions of gangsters in various films, including Goodfellas, Mighty Aphrodite, and Mickey Blue Eyes.
Before he became an actor, Sirico was reportedly convicted of a host of crimes. He was arrested 28 times for offences including disorderly conduct, assault, and robbery. In 1971, he was sentenced to four years in prison for extortion, coercion and felony weapons possession. He served 20 months at the notorious Sing Sing prison.
He found fame in his iconic role in The Sopranos, which premiered in 1999.
