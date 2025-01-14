Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British comedian and actor Tony Slattery has died of a heart attack, aged 65.

Slattery was best known as a regular performer on game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? in the 1980s. The following decade, he appeared on radio series Just a Minute and BBC panel show Have I Got News For You.

He also worked as an actor, appearing in the films The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends and Bruce Robinson’s How to Get Ahead in Advertising, starring Richard E Grant.

News of Slattery’s death was announced by his partner of three decades, Mark Michael Hutchinson, who said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Slattery burst onto the comedy scene after becoming president of Cambridge’s esteemed comedy society, Footlights, in 1982, alumni of which includes Stephen Fry, John Cleese, Miriam Margolyes and Richard Ayoade.

Other members who were a part of Footlights at the same time as Slattery were Emma Thompson, Jan Ravens, Richard Vranch and his future Whose Line Is It Anyway? co-star Sandi Toksvig.

His television career was launched in 1983 when he was hired as a performer on Saturday Stayback, hosted by Chris Tarrant.

Five years later, he became a regular fixture on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the series, led by Clive Anderson, that tested comedians’ improvisational skills.

open image in gallery Tony Slattery has died of a heart attack, aged 65 ( PA )

Slattery left the show in 1995, becoming less of a presence on screen due to health issues. He would return for a reunion special in March 2011, which was held for Comic Relief.

The comedian claimed in Stephen Fry’s 2006 documentary The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive that he had a “midlife crisis” after leaving Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and said he spent six months as a recluse.

After a friend broke down his door and took him to hospital, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In 2020, Slattery – who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – revealed he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

He told the Radio Times that his “fiscal illiteracy and general innumeracy” as well as his “misplaced trust in people” had also contributed to his money problems.

open image in gallery Tony Slattery was best known for his ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ role ( Shutterstock / Shaun Conway Photography )

Slattery released the BBC Two Horizon documentary What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? in the same year, which saw him and Hutchinson visit leading experts on mood disorders and addiction.

