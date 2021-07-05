Too Hot to Handle’s Christina Carmela has announced she’s in a relationship with Robert Van Tromp, another former contestant on the Netflix show.

Carmela and Van Tromp were both featured on season two of the dating game show, which aired on the streaming service last month.

Contestants on Too Hot to Handle are supposed to refrain from any sexual contact and kissing. Carmela and Van Tromp were eliminated on episode eight of season two and were admonished by virtual assistant Lana for having “failed to grow” and “generally [showing] very little respect for the process”.

During their time on the show, a physical encounter between Carmela and Van Tromp reduced the final cash prize by $8,000, per the programme’s rules.

Carmela announced her relationship with Van Tromp in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a photo of herself with her beau and writing: “Twenty seconds turned into six months with you.”

Van Tromp also shared a snap of himself with Carmela on his own account and wrote: “‘No one actually thinks they’ll go on a TV show and end up meeting someone they’ll fall in love with.’ Dear Lana, guess we didn’t do you so bad after all…”

Carmela told MailOnline of Van Tromp: “Besides the show and everything else he is the kindest human I have ever dated. He is so considerate, he wants to do everything to make me happy, and I used to walk over someone like that but he just keeps me entertained.”

Too Hot to Handle is streaming on Netflix now.