Too Hot to Handle: Everything we know about season 3 on Netflix
From start date to contestant profiles, find out all the information here
It may be chilly outside, but Netflix is back with the third season of its reality series Too Hot to Handle.
The competition challenges a “batch of horned-up hellraisers” (Netflix’s words, not ours) to abstain from any kind of sexual contact in order to “form meaningful connections” and hold on to the prize money.
Last year, the prize money was set at $100,00 (£74,000) but even a kiss between contestants removes $3,000 (£2,200) from the pot. In 2021, the sum was reduced to $75,000 (£55,400) by the end the series.
The winners of Too Hot To Handle are those who have achieved “growth” and “spiritual connection”.
Last year, there were 10 winners of the $75,000, meaning that they each received $7,50 (£5,540)
There’s a wide range of contestants this year, from a legal secretary to a tree surgeon. Meet the whole gang and find out their Instagram handles below.
Beaux
Age: 2
From: Kent, UK
Job: Legal Secretary
Georgia
Age: 26
From: Brisbane, Australia
Job: Student Midwife
Harry
Age: 29
From: Middlesborough, UK
Job: Tree Surgeon
Holly
Age: 23
From: Colorado, USA
Job: Student/Model
Izzy
Age: 22
From: Manchester, UK
Job: Personal trainer
Jaz
Age: 25
From: Virginia, USA
Job: Entrepreneur/Model
Nathan
Age: 24
From: Cape Town, South Africa
Job: Model
Patrick
Age: 29
From: Hawaii, USA
Job: Model/Actor
Stevan
Age: 26
From: LA USA
Job: Model
Truth
Age: 23
From: Texas, USA
Job: Student
Too Hot to Handle season three consists of 10 episodes, and will launch on Netflix on 19 January 2022.
