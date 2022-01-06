Too Hot to Handle: Everything we know about season 3 on Netflix

From start date to contestant profiles, find out all the information here

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 06 January 2022 10:40
<p>Too Hot to Handle season 3</p>

Too Hot to Handle season 3

(Netflix)

It may be chilly outside, but Netflix is back with the third season of its reality series Too Hot to Handle.

The competition challenges a “batch of horned-up hellraisers” (Netflix’s words, not ours) to abstain from any kind of sexual contact in order to “form meaningful connections” and hold on to the prize money.

Last year, the prize money was set at $100,00 (£74,000) but even a kiss between contestants removes $3,000 (£2,200) from the pot. In 2021, the sum was reduced to $75,000 (£55,400) by the end the series.

The winners of Too Hot To Handle are those who have achieved “growth” and “spiritual connection”.

Last year, there were 10 winners of the $75,000, meaning that they each received $7,50 (£5,540)

There’s a wide range of contestants this year, from a legal secretary to a tree surgeon. Meet the whole gang and find out their Instagram handles below.

Beaux

Age: 2

From: Kent, UK

Job: Legal Secretary

Georgia

Age: 26

From: Brisbane, Australia

Job: Student Midwife

Harry

Age: 29

From: Middlesborough, UK

Job: Tree Surgeon

Holly

Age: 23

From: Colorado, USA

Job: Student/Model

Izzy

Age: 22

From: Manchester, UK

Job: Personal trainer

Jaz

Age: 25

From: Virginia, USA

Job: Entrepreneur/Model

Nathan

Age: 24

From: Cape Town, South Africa

Job: Model

Patrick

Age: 29

From: Hawaii, USA

Job: Model/Actor

Stevan

Age: 26

From: LA USA

Job: Model

Truth

Age: 23

From: Texas, USA

Job: Student

Too Hot to Handle season three consists of 10 episodes, and will launch on Netflix on 19 January 2022.

