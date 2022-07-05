Too Large For Love: Casting call looking to find people with ‘very large penises’ for new documentary

Documentary will explore the positives and negatives of being well-endowed

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 05 July 2022 11:25
A casting call has been released for a documentary called Too Large For Love about people with exceptionally large penises.

The advert, which was posted on the casting website Lost in TV, is seeking participants over the age of 18 of any sexuality or ethnicity, who have a large penis.

The show will be created by production company Spun Gold, who make The Real Full Monty shows for ITV, as well as the Love Your Garden series and documentaries such as Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels and My First Threesome.

The advert reads: “A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always.

“A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.”

Spun Gold say they’re looking to speak to people with both positive and negative experiences of having a large penis.

The show will be the latest in a long line of sex-related shows on UK TV, joining the likes of Naked Attraction and Sex Box.

In 2020, Channel 4 documentary Me and My Penis became the first programme to show an erect penis on UK terrestrial television.

