Top Chef star Shirley Chung has revealed that she has stage 4 tongue cancer.

The Beijing-born chef competed in season 11 of Top Chef, which aired from 2013 to 2014, finishing in third place. She returned to the show in season 14 and also appeared on the spin-off show Top Chef Duels.

She announced her diagnosis alongside a video on Instagram showing her shaving her head.

“Hiiiii loves, I have some personal news to share with you,” wrote Chung.

“Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder.

“And I was too busy to see a EMT specialist. The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes.

open image in gallery ‘Top Chef’ star Shirley Chung is currently undergoing chemotherapy ( Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food & Wine )

“I was very calm when doctors delivered the news, as a chef, I’ve always [thrived] under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans.”

Chung went on to say that on Sunday, June 2, her lead oncologist Dr Ho at Cedar Sinai called to discuss her treatment plans. She added that she is being supported by her husband, Jimmy Lee.

“I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was ‘option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue’ …

“Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates ‘There is another option, which was a unicorn case, at University of Chicago, they cured a patient (a chef!) with radiation and chemo, but you will have to go to Chicago’

“Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.

“I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job.

“My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now. I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable ….. it took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now.

“I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

Chung recently announced the closure of her Californian restaurant Ms Chi Cafe, which will cease operations this weekend on August 4.