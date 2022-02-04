Tori Spelling says she finds it ‘hard’ to deal with the scrutiny on social media

Tori Spelling has spoken out about how negative social media comments affect her.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the 28-year-old actor revealed that she’s been receiving negative comments on social media since she was 16 years old.

“I’ve been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point,” Spelling, who’s the daughter of famed producer Aaron Spelling, said.

“It’s hard to deal with,” she added. “I think at this point, I try not to read the negative comments, but I’m human.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor admitted that sometimes, she falls “down that rabbit hole, but it’s just about letting it go and being like, ‘You know, it’s not about me. Ultimately, it’s about them and how they feel.’”

Spelling pointed out that many negative comments “shockingly” come from “women, and sometimes moms”.

(Getty Images for WE tv)

“We talk so much about, you know, women support women, women build each other up, we got to be there for each other,” she said. “And when you see another female doing it to you, and especially a lot of them, they’re moms, and they’ll be shaming your kid.”

“It’s just mind-boggling to me to see that.”

Spelling’s first major role was as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actor has also featured in other TV shows and films like 2001’s Scary Movie 2, 2003’s A Carol Christmas, and 1997’s The House of Yes among others.