Jake McLean, the former boyfriend ofThe Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger, has died after a car crash in Turkey.

McLean, who was with Goodger from 2012 to 2016, was in Bodrum with Towie cast member Yazmin Oukhellou.

Oukhellou had been in an on-off relationship with McLean for at least a year, but the status of their connection at the time of the trip is unknown.

According to reports from the site, McLean was driving a car with Oukhellou as a passenger and lost control of the vehicle. The car then fell off a cliff, a source told The Sun Online.

Locals at the scene said that although emergency services tried to attend to McLean, they were unable to save him.

Oukhellou is being treated for her injuries in a hospital in Turkey.

Fans have paid tribute to McLean, as well as sharing messages of support to Oukhellou on her social media accounts.

“Thinking of u, praying for you, worried sick, you are so precious,” former Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace wrote underneath Oukhellou’s latest post.

One fan left a comment that reads: “Praying for you at this sad time”, while another said: “Hope you’re okay, you can pull through this.”

Oukhellou and McLean had previously lived together in Dubai, after the end of her relationship with fellow cast member James Lock. In January, she announced that they had ended their romance via a post on Instagram.