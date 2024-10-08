Chris McCausland responds to Toyah Willcox’s It Takes Two blunder

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Chris McCausland has addressed the backlash surrounding comments made by eliminated Strictly Come Dancing star Toyah Willcox.

Willcox, who was the second contestant to be knocked out of the competition, was appearing on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two when she sent a piece of advice to the remaining contestants.

When asked by host Fleur East if she had any words of wisdom for the celebrities still on the show, Willcox laughed and told the camera: “If you don’t wanna do a dance off, get rid of Chris!”

There was a pause in the studio, as Willcox’s pro partner Neil Jones and the host shared an awkward glance and East looked lost for words.

Willcox then clarified: “You’re all going to have to face a dance-off,” while Neil joked: “I think she has chosen her winner already.”

While it’s clear that Willcox was aiming to complement McCausland for his dancing skills and popularity among Strictly fans, the comments backfired among viewers who said the remark was “uncalled for” and “mean”.

However, McCausland has now defended Willcox online, saying that the singer has been “nothing but beautiful and supportive” during their few weeks together on the dancing competition.

The comedian continued: “What she said on It Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment. It’s been such a joy and a privilege Toyah. Lots of love, enjoy the surfing! X”

open image in gallery Toyah Willcox jokingly told contestants to ‘get rid of Chris’ ( BBC )

Following a tense dance-off during Sunday night’s (6 October) results show, it was Willcox who was the second contestant to be knocked out of the dancing competition.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Willcox, known for hits including “It’s a Mystery” and “Thunder in the Mountains”, and her partner Jones found themselves up against football star Paul Merson and Karen Hauer in the second dance-off of the series.

Both couples performed their Movie Week routines again, with Willcox and Jones dancing the Samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from Little Mermaid. However, the judges made a unanimous decision to save Merson and Hauer.

Following her elimination, when asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Willcox called her time on the show “the best two months of my life”.

open image in gallery Chris McCausland on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“It has been fantastic,” said the singer. “I have enjoyed every second. And you [Jones] have been phenomenal, thank you so much.”

Jones praised his celebrity partner, saying: She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard – I’m the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much.”