The Traitors viewers question Minah’s ‘massive mistake’ in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of the BBC show The Traitors have questioned Minah’s decision in the latest episode.

Now in its third week of twists and turns, the series aired a new episode on Wednesday (15 January), which saw traitor Linda get banished from the game after receiving the most votes on the round table.

However, fans have suggested that Minah has “fumbled” by recruiting Charlotte as the newest traitor.

With the heat on Linda at the round table after weeks of speculation, Minah played the ultimate card and voted off her fellow traitor. Speaking later in the show, Minah defended her action, saying: “I had her blessing. She knew it was coming.”

Just as the faithfuls were beginning to make headway, Claudia instructed Minah to recruit a new traitor to join her. Wanting a “strong team of female traitors”, the decision was between Frankie, Lisa and Charlotte.

Selecting Charlotte – who’s fake Welsh accent viewers describe as “the most unnecessary thing ever about this series of The Traitors” – Minah has come under fire by fans who think she has made a “massive mistake”.

Fans took to X/Twitter to express their frustration, with one user writing: “Minah has fumbled the bag on this one. Jake was the only choice to recruit really. No traitor would throw suspicion on a fellow traitor from day one like he did with Linda #TheTraitorsUK”

Minah is currently the final traitor left in the show. ( BBC )

Another user said: “So disappointed Minah didn’t try and recruit Jake, it would have been a genius move after banishing Linda.”

However, others disagreed that Jake would have made a good addition to the team with @r0gan112 writing: “The people saying Jake is a better choice are so wrong, he would’ve 1000000% thrown Minah under the bus eventually #TheTraitorsUK”

@therealcjhill shared: "Oohhh Minah what are you doing. Why would you pick someone that could win. Massive mistake. You needed to pick Leanne or Alexander and serve them up.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Another use wrote: “Why didn’t Minah pick Frankie??? Frankie would slip under the radar far easier than Charlotte imo #TheTraitors#TheTraitorsUK”

Others thought the recently revealed priest, Lisa, would have been the best choice.

@AndiMcLellan wrote: “I can’t believe Minah didn’t recruit the vicar. The vicar would’ve had to refuse the offer and be murdered. An easy kill. Or else she’d have accepted when nobody would have expected her to. #thetraitors”

With the result of last night’s episode hanging in the balance, viewers must wait until 9pm this evening to find out if Charlotte accepts Minah’s offer – if she declines, she will be murdered.

Fans are concerned that this blunder may have cost her the game, with @addictoftennis1 writing: “I fear Minah might be on the chopping board tomorrow #thetraitors”

The Traitors airs at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.