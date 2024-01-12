Jump to content

Traitors viewers in stitches after Claudia Winkleman ‘throws shade’ at ‘embarrassing’ Faithful contestants

Viewers joked host Winkleman made ‘savage’ remark

Ellie Muir
Friday 12 January 2024 22:08
Comments
Close
The Traitors' Paul pleads with contestants not to send him home

The Traitors viewers have been left in stitches after host Claudia Winkleman seemed unimpressed with the performance of the Faithful contestants on the BBC show.

The hit reality programme, where contestants must trick and deceive each other for the chance to win their share of up to £120,000, first launched in 2022 and returned to screens earlier this month for series two.

*Spoilers for episode six of The Traitors follow – you have been warned.*

At the beginning of episode six, which aired on Friday (12 January), it was revealed that the three remaining Traitors – Army engineer Harry, veterinary nurse Miles and business manager Paul – decided to murder clairvoyant Tracey.

When announcing the news of the murder at breakfast, host Winkleman seemed disappointed with the Faithfuls, as they have failed to correctly identify who the Traitors are, and have successfully banished only one Traitor so far in the series.

A stern Winkleman told the contestants: “Stop worrying about who’s got the jam” and urged them to “focus” and play the game.

“7-1,” Winkleman said, noting that seven Faithfuls had left the competition, while only one Traitor had been caught. “I’d say that’s a bit embarrassing,” she added.

Viewers were left shocked by Winkleman’s “savage” pep talk, with one viewer writing on Twitter/X: “Claudia is absolutely roasting the Faithfuls this year, she makes me wheeze.”

“Imagine being told off by Claudia, though. I wouldn’t sleep for days,” one wrote, as another added: “As a faithful, nothing hurt more than when Claudia would come in and tell us off for being s*** Faithfuls.”

Claudia Winkleman confronting ‘The Traitors’ contestants

(BBC)

“She genuinely seems pissed off with them all,” observed another. “I love it when Claudia scolds them for not finding the traitors.”

During Thursday night’s episode, the contestants voted to banish Army veteran Jonny, who was a Faithful, but had been wrongly accused of deceiving his fellow contestants.

In episode six, contestants banished Anthony – yet another Faithful – meaning that Faithfuls have lost eight of their own, and the Traitors continue to successfully scheme in the darkness. At the end of the episode, Winkleman told the Faithful contestants to have “sweet dreams” while the Traitors are “laughing at you”.

The Traitors airs Wednesday to Friday on BBC One at 9pm.

