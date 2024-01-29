The Traitors winner Harry addresses romance rumours with duped Faithful Mollie

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Traitors star Harry Clarke has clarified his relationship status with fellow finalist, duped Faithful Mollie Pearce, explaining “there was no romance involved” with her.

*Warning – Major spoilers for The Traitors series two finale ahead*

The second season of the BBC’s smash hit reality show drew to a close last Friday (26 January), with Harry, 22, walking away with the cash prize of £95,150.

The tense finale saw Harry trick the four remaining contestants by completing the game as the only remaining Traitor in the group.

According to the rules of The Traitors, which has captured the attention of millions of viewers in the UK, the prize pot is divided equally between the Faithfuls if they can successfully banish all the Traitors lurking among them.

Otherwise, the cash belongs to the last surviving Traitor.

British Army engineer Harry was declared winner of the second series after he tricked his best friend Mollie into thinking he was a Faithful, during the make-or-break final vote in the finale.

Harry and Mollie joined three other players for the series’s nail-biting final episode (BBC)

Harry addressed the rumours of a romantic connection between him and Mollie during an appearance on ITV’sThis Morning on Monday (29 January), revealing they’re both in happy, committed relationships with other people.

In conversation with hosts Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes, Harry said: “I wanted to mention Mollie obviously as well because of our connection, and to put it out there for all the rumours, there is no romance involved. I’ve got an amazing girlfriend who I love dearly.

“She has an amazing boyfriend who I have met, he’s a legend,” he continued. “So I feel a bit sorry for them as we are just two young people who built a genuine connection and I know more about her boyfriend than I do about Mollie and she knows more about my girlfriend than she does about me because that’s how we connected.”

After Harry betrayed Mollie during the final episode, the 23-year-old model fled the Scottish castle, looking completely devastated.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She explained her decision on the aftershow Traitors Uncloaked, stating: “Deep down I probably knew, but in that moment I couldn’t do it.”

Subsequently, she revealed what she said to Harry when she saw him after the episode was filmed.

“I just called him a name and then we had a big hug,” Mollie told BBC Breakfast host Rachel Burden on Saturday (27 January),

“I think in that moment, you’ve got to just laugh about it, to be honest. I just said to him ‘Fair play’,” she added.

The Traitors is returning for a third series in 2025.