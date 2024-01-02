Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claudia Winkleman has revealed the best way to win BBC game show The Traitors.

The hit series, which became a word-of-mouth phenomenon following its premiere in December 2022, is back for a second season with, according to its host, a more “brutal” selection of contestants.

More than 130,000 people applied to take part in the new season – a staggering figure when compared with the 3,000 who applied for the show’s debut. The contestants who made it onto the show will be competing for a share of the £120,000 prize.

Speaking ahead of series two, which starts on Wednesday (3 January), Winkleman shared what she believes to be the easiest way to win the show, as well as which stars she would like to see participate in a celebrity version.

The host said that, through observing the contestants, she has “worked out how to win is to be lovable and inoffensive and to be close to the Traitor”.

Winkleman told media outlets, including The Independent: “I can’t say anything else, but that is the smart way to enter the castle. [To think], “I don’t want to be a traitor; I’m just going to glide along here and not bother anyone and if I see someone I suspect, I’ll just get closer to them.”

However, she said to be a successful Traitor, you also need “charm”.

When asked if she would rather be a Traitor or a Faithful, Winkleman continued: “I think if you’re a Traitor, you feel you’re in control of the game – but I also feel you’re putting yourself on a ledge, so I think maybe I’d want to be a useful Faithful.”

Claudia Winkleman, host of ‘The Traitors’ (BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The presenter said she would be “terrible” playing the game, but would like to see her friend Victoria Coren Mitchell, fellow TV host Stephen Fry, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, and actor and noted Traitors fan Andrew Garfield, participate in a celebrity version.

Winkleman, who described the roundtable section of the show as the most nerve-wracking thing she’s ever done, teased a nasty series two twist, stating: “It gets really dark. We all had to have a little group cuddle, going: ‘Are we doing this?’”

The host also said she “became so obsessed” by one of the new contestants that their exit left her “inconsolable”.

BBC One will air three episodes of The Traitors each week, starting on Wednesday (3 January), with the three weekly instalments all becoming available to watch immediately on BBC iPlayer.

You can learn about all the contestants participating in the new series here.