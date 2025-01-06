How and when to tune into The Traitors US season three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The season three premiere of the U.S. version of The Traitors is only days away.

The new edition of the Peacock’s hit competition show will welcome the return of Alan Cumming, who will play host to 21 “larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.”

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” the official synopsis continues.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Unlike the British version, presented by Claudia Winkleman, the U.S. Traitors sees celebrities take on the challenges rather than everyday civilians.

This season’s cast is made up of a retired wrestler, a British royal and a slew of reality stars, who will gather at a castle tucked away in the Scottish Highlands to compete to be the last one standing.

Last season saw actor C.T. Tamburello and The Real World: Las Vegas alum Trishelle Cannatella share the prize.

‘The Traitors’ season 3 welcomes 21 new contestants ( Euan Cherry/Peacock )

How to watch ‘The Traitors’ season three

Peacock subscribers will be able to screen the special three-episode premiere on the streamer on January 9 at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT. Single episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays thereafter. The season finale will air on March 6.

Meanwhile, those with cable will be able to tune in to NBC on Jan 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT to watch the first two episodes.

It’s unclear if and when NBC will air additional season three episodes.

Who is in the cast?

With the exception of Zac Efron’s younger brother, producer Dylan Efron, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, retired WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia and Britney Spears’s ex-husband, model and actor Sam Asghari, the cast is made up entirely of reality stars.

From Vanderpump Rules’ controversial star Tom Sandoval to Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, the list of contestants also includes TV personalities from The Bachelor, Survivor, Big Brother, and Real Housewives franchises.