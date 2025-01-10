Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors U.S. has officially kicked off its third season.

During the first of the special three-episode premiere on Thursday (January 8), a group of 21 players were welcomed by returning host Alan Cumming to join his game of treachery and betrayal.

Together, the group are competing in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” the official synopsis states.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Before the first mission, Cumming had a one-on-one with each player to learn more about their interest in the game and whether they wanted to be a Traitor or a Faithful.

He then invited the group to the first round table meeting, where they sat blindfolded as he walked around tapping the shoulders of those he’d chosen as Traitors.

Read below to meet the quartet of Traitors who must bring their A-game in deception to claim the prize.

Danielle Reyes

open image in gallery Danielle Reyes on ‘The Traitors’ season three ( NBC )

One of the earlier Big Brother contestants, Reyes, 52, competed in the show’s third season, where she ended in second place.

She later returned to compete on Big Brother: All-Stars season seven, where she immediately became a target for her impressive strategic skills. She also appeared on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

“This is the game that I was meant to play. I’m here to take people out one by one, and I can’t wait to start,” Reyes said of being picked as a Traitor. “I’ve never been so happy to be so bad.”

Bob the Drag Queen

open image in gallery Bob the Drag Queen on ‘The Traitors’ season three ( NBC )

38-year-old Christopher Delmar Caldwell, best known by their drag name Bob the Drag Queen, was the winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They are also a comedian, actor, activist and musician.

“I feel like in this world you’re either hunted or you’re a hunter. I am not interested in being prey,” Bob told the camera. “Baby, I’m gonna be employee of the month. Rest assured.”

Carolyn Wiger

open image in gallery Carolyn Wiger on ‘The Traitors’ season three ( NBC )

The 37-year-old Minnesota native and drug counselor appeared on Survivor season 44, finishing as a finalist.

A previous drug addict herself, Wiger told Parade Magazine in 2023 that her difficult road to recovery prepared her perfectly for Survivor.

“Of course I wanna be a Traitor,” Wiger exclaimed to Cumming during their one-on-one. “Do I have to beg? Like what do you want me to do?”

Rob Mariano

open image in gallery Rob Mariano on ‘The Traitors’ season three ( NBC )

The 49-year-old TV personality, also known by fans as Boston Rob, is a Survivor legend.

Mariano has appeared on six seasons of the CBS series after making his debut on the show’s fourth season in 2002, where he placed 10th. He later returned for the show’s 8th, 20th, 22nd and 40th seasons. In 2019, he returned to the island to act as a mentor to the new players.

He’s additionally competed on The Amazing Race twice with his wife, Amber Brkich, where they placed 2nd and 8th.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” he said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “And I gotta tell you, I came all the way to Scotland; I didn’t like that they sent me away and exiled me, but now that I’m coming in the game as a Traitor, I’m gonna get my vengeance for sure.”

The first three episodes of The Traitors U.S. are out now on Peacock. Single episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. The season finale will air on March 6.