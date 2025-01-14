The UK release date for The Traitors US has been released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has revealed that The Traitors US is arriving imminently in the UK.

Series three of the game show’s US version launched stateside with an new all-star cast earlier this month with Scottish actor Alan Cumming back as the host.

But UK viewers don’t have too long to wait to see the series, which will arrive just one day after the UK version draws to a dramatic close later this month.

A five-episode feast will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 24 January, introducing the latest round of contestants taking on the game of trust and deception.

Set in the scenic Scottish Highlands, players will compete for the chance to win up to $250,000 (£205,300).

As the synopsis suggests, “hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.”

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

But, where the British version capitalises on the normality of their everyday civilian players, the US Traitors instead sees past reality show contestants play the game.

Among the players competing for this year’s crown are former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, as well as Chrishell Stause of hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Alan Cumming rides a horse while hosting the US version of ‘The Traitors’ ( Euan Cherry/Peacock )

Also on the lineup are Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dylan Efron of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, as well as a slew of other reality stars.

Host Cumming said: “Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They’ll take to the stage on invisible strings.”

Weekly episodes will air every Friday at 6am on BBC iPlayer, following the five episode bumper drop on 24 January.

Series one and two of The Traitors US are available now to stream on BBC iPlayer.