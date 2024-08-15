Support truly

FX has dropped the first official teaser for Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming horror series, Grotesquerie, featuring Travis Kelce.

American football star Kelce, 34, will make his acting debut starring alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Lesley Manville and Courtney B Vance in the new show about a detective (Nash-Betts) and a nun (Micaela Diamond) who investigate a series of heinous crimes.

Kelce’s character is being kept tightly under wraps, though he’s expected to appear in every episode of the 10-part series.

The trailer, released on Thursday (August 15), opens with eerie scenes of a police investigation.

“I don’t know how it started,” Nash Bett’s detective says in a voiceover. “It’s like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness.”

Various other images, including a hand cranking a meat grinder, nuns worshipping and skin being sewn back together, flash across the screen.

“This killer is sermonizing, preaching,” another voice adds. “To understand this monster, we have to decipher these murders.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce in first teaser of ‘Grotesquerie’ ( FX )

At one point, Kelce makes a split-second appearance waving his hands in front of his face.

“Something is happening around us,” Nash-Betts continues. “Nobody sees but me.”

“A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone – or something – is taunting her,” the show’s official logline reads. “At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.”

It continues: “Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

Kelce, who’s risen to global stardom due to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, joined the series in May. A month earlier, he had also signed on to host Amazon Prime Video’s new Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? spin-off series, Are you Smarter Than A Celebrity?.

In March, shortly after he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, the Kansas City tight end signed on with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to manage his off-field representation.

Grotesquerie is scheduled to debut on September 25 at 10pm ET on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu in the US the next day. It will be released internationally at a later date.