Millionaire Matchmaker contestant Trevor Jones dies aged 34

Trevor Jones, who was a contestant on reality show, Millionaire Matchmaker, has died aged 34.

A GoFundMe set up to support his family says Jones died of a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event”. Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.

Jones who died on 9 October, is best remembered for his appearance on season 8 of Millionaire Matchmaker where he went on a date with former star of The Hills, Stephanie Pratt.

He went on to appear on CNBC’s The Profit, a reality show where businessman Marcus Lemonis offers aspiring entrepreneurs capital in exchange for a stake in their company.

Jones was a co-founder of Flex Watches, a timepiece brand that has interchangeable faces on watches. Each watch design is also made to support a charitable cause.

Lemonis ended up investing in his company and the brand has also had partnerships with rappers Tyga and Xzibit.

The GoFundMe page describes Jones as: “The type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back.”

(Bravo)

Jones is survived by his wife Cherrie and his six-month-old daughter, Finley.