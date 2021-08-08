Trevor Moore, the comedian who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died in an accident aged 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed that the comic died on Friday (6 August), providing a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son,” she said. “He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the centre of our whole world.

“We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

The details of the accident Moore was involved in have not been made public at this stage.

Moore co-founded The Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter. The group produced a self-titled sketch series for IFC from 2007 to 2011.

They also made two films together, Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs, with a new animated feature, Mars, due to come out next year.

Speaking about how he came to be in comedy, Moore told Vulture in 2015: “I grew up in a very, very rural environment, kind of on a farm. We didn’t have cable or anything. It forces you to create things out of sheer mind-numbing boredom. It pushed me toward making little videos and sketches to entertain myself. I return to a lot of themes, constantly.

“There’s a lot of politics, history and religion. I think it’s part of growing up in a very conservative, religious area in Virginia where these were the topics that were always around when I was growing up.”

He has hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central since 2019. The network’s official Twitter account posted a tribute to the comic, writing: “Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly.”