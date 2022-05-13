Fans have reached out with support and condolences after Trevor Noah shared a touching tribute to his late grandmother.

The comedian and presenter of The Daily Show shared a lengthy message on Instagram, alongside a video of himself and Frances Noah, the woman he referred to as “Gogo”.

“This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo,” he wrote. “My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all.

“Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.

“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest,” he continued.

“Gogo” was a familiar face to many fans of Noah, having appeared multiple times on his Comedy Central series.

“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory,” he added. “I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest ‘movie’ I’ve ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last.

“A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.Hamba Kahle Gogo.”

In the comments underneath, people shared support with Noah.

Will.i.am wrote: “Bless your grandmothers soul and thank god for bringing her into the world because she designed you to be the man you are today.”

Designer and photographer Mathieu Bitton wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear about her passing. Honored to have met and photographed her in South Africa. My sincerest condolences.”

Canadian model Winnie Harlow wrote: “God bless you and your family and blessings to gogo as she travels safely to the pearly gates.”