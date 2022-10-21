Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trevor Noah says he found hosting the Daily Show ‘stressful’ and ‘debilitating’

‘It’s a gruelling environment to be in,’ comedian said

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 21 October 2022 15:12
Comments
Trevor Noah reacts to Donald Trump's racist tweets

Trevor Noah has refected on his time hosting The Daily Show ahead of his departure.

The comedian, 38, recently announced he was stepping down as host of the Comedy Central series after seven years.

In a statement, he said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.”

However, in an appearance on Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service, Noah recalled the “extremely stressful” time he went through after accepting Jon Stewart’s invitation to join the show.

“It’s extremely stressful. It is debilitating at times. It is terrifying. It is a world where most people don’t want you to succeed,” he said, adding: “It’s a gruelling environment to be in and understandably. I don’t even say it from the place of, oh, feel sorry for me. It’s just like, well, no, it was a hell of a ride. I do love the show.”

Recommended

Noah also remembered the unlikely way he found out he was wanted for the series.

“It’s so wild because I remember exactly where I was,” he said. “I was in Harrods in London for the first time in my life. I went and I remember I was standing in front of an underwater scooter mobile thing where you could ride a motorbike underwater and I’m just staring at this thing just enthralled. My phone rang and it was Jon Stewart.

He said that he “didn’t know” Stewart at the time, and was confused because it was a “random number”.

“He’s like, ‘I work on a little show called The Daily Show.’ I was like, ‘ih yeah, I know The Daily Show.’ He’s like, ’As you should, young man, as you should.’ Immediately I was like, ‘This guy’s a really weird dude’ and he was very funny.”

During their conversation, Stewart said he was a fan of Noah’s comedy and invited him to join the show.

Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years

(Invision)

Recommended

“I was really flattered and I said, ‘Thank you very much but right now, the answer would be no.’ He said, ‘I’m sorry, are you saying no? You don’t understand – I’m inviting you to be on American television.’ He was really taking the piss while saying these things, but he was being sincere at the same time.

Noah’s final Daily Show episode will air on 8 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in