ITV’s new Sunday night thriller Trigger Point has won plenty of admirers – but some viewers think they’ve already solved the series’ big mystery.

The drama stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal expert attempting to catch the perpetrator of a nefarious bombing campaign.

While the identity of the mystery bomber is still unknown, some audience members have hazarded guesses at the solution from clues in the first two episodes.

By the end of last night’s (30 January) episode, Lana was sceptical about the notion that Islamist extremists were behind the bombings – and fans claim that the perp could be someone from within her inner circle.

One name suggested by a number of viewers is that of Karl (Warren Brown), the possible future love interest with a shady past.

“So Karl Maguire is the bad guy yeah?” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“Currently suspect no 1: Karl “The Mechanic” = the bomber,” wrote another person, while someone else suggested: “I don’t trust that Karl guy, I think he may be involved in the explosion in some way.”

One Twitter user theorised: “Calling #triggerpoint early... it’s all organised by a right wing British group with ex military connections that are trying to whip up hatred... Karl could be involved!

Other people have suggested that Mark Stanley’s DI Thom Youngblood could in fact be the villain, while some are even convinced that Adrian Lester’s seemingly exploded character from last week could in fact be pulling the strings.

Trigger Point continues at 9pm on ITV on Sunday 6 February.