Trigger Point star Vicky McClure addresses Line of Duty comparisons
New ITV series sees McClure play a hard-bitten bomb disposal specialist
Vicky McClure has addressed comparisons between the new series Trigger Point and Line of Duty.
The actor is known for playing DI Kate Fleming in the hit BBC police drama, and stars in Trigger Point as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington.
Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio also serves as a producer on the new series, which debuts tonight – prompting a lot of comparisons between the two shows.
Speaking to The Scotsman, McClure played down the importance of the comparisons, saying: “I’m not [concerned about them]. This is what actors do. I’ve sort of fallen into this genre in Line of Duty, which I never expected to do what it’s done, and I can’t be worried about taking roles that might feel in a similar world or in a similar vein because of that.
“I look at Lana and Kate (DI Fleming), and I don’t see them as the same people at all. Not only with the way Lana looks, but her personality is very different and she’s an expo, which is very different to a police officer. They’re both very strong women for sure, very brave and committed. But that’s the kind of roles I love.”
She added: “And you know, people love Line of Duty, so if there are any comparisons it might not be a bad thing.”
Mercurio also advised people not to place too much stock in the comparisons, clarifying: “I think people will realise this is a very different piece of work.”
Trigger Point begins at 9pm tonight (23 January) on ITV.
