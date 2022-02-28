Trigger Point will return for series 2 in 2023, ITV confirms

Trigger Point will return for a second series, ITV has confirmed.

Produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, the series follows a bomb disposal squad working within the Metropolitan Police.

Series one came to an end on Sunday (27 February) night, with Mercurio saying that he was “thrilled” by the success of the show immediately after the finale aired.

“Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew, and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers,” he said.

Mercurio then added that ITV had offered the team their “unswerving support” and that he was “delighted to have been commissioned for a second series”.

McClure will return for series two in her role as Lana Washington, with the series airing in 2023.

Trigger Point debuted to a strong reception from fans and critics alike.

However, reviewing the finale, The Independent’s Nick Hilton said that the most shocking thing about the show was just how obvious its final “twist” was.

Viewers shared their frustration at this plot point on Twitter, with one writing: “Trigger Point: Not as good as Stay Close or Line of Duty, the ‘twist’ ending wasn’t really. Some good moments but ironically didn’t go off with a bang.”

“Trigger Point. Spend millions making a tv show only to discover the single easiest twist you will see this year discovered in Ep2 – I assume it was written as a surprise for us….” another commented.

The first series can be watched now on ITV Hub.