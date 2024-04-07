SNL claims Trump implicated himself with wild claim Biden took cocaine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Live comedically threw suspicion on Donald Trump’s claims that President Joe Biden was on drugs during his recent State of the Union address.

Trump outrageously suggested future presidential debates should be “drug tested” after Biden’s eyebrow-raising speech, which occurred in March.

His quotes didn’t go unnoticed by US sketch showSNL who, one week after lampooning Trump for his bizarre attempts to sell Bibles, poked fun at his comments during the Weekend Update segment.

Trump told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt earlier this week: “I think what happened is, you know, that white stuff that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House, I don’t know, I think something’s going on there.

“I watched his State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning. By the end, he was fading fast. There’s something going on there.”

Comedian Colin Jost quipped: “Huh – it almost sounds like Donald Trump knows exactly what it feels like to be high on cocaine,” adding: “You know, like in the beginning you’ve got a lot of energy.”

He then showed a clip of Trump dancing to “YMCA” at one of his campaign rallies, before stating: “Then, by the end, you’re fading fast.” Jost backed this up with a clip showing a depleted Trump struggling to speak.

When Trump was pressed by Hewitt on whether he was insinuating that Biden used cocaine, the former president replied: “I don’t know what he’s using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite.

“But he’s obviously, he’s being helped in some way, because most of the time, he looks like he’s falling asleep. And all of a sudden, he walked up there and did a poor job. But he was all jacked up.”

The Independent has contacted Biden’s campaign for comment.

‘SNL’ roasts Donald Trump over claims President Joe Biden took cocaine ( YouTube )

Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, will take on Biden in November in a rematch of the 2020 election contest. In recent months, the rivals have repeatedly accused each other of being too old and befuddled to run for office again, with Trump, 77, insisting that Biden, 81, is battling senility and physical frailty.

However, during the state of the Union address, Biden passionately argued that his age is an assent, not a disadvantage.