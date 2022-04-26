Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired for the second time on TalkTV today (26 April), with the final instalment of his interview with one-term US president Donald Trump.

During the scattered interview, Trump said Morgan “overreacted” when he walked off the set of Good Morning Britain last year, after being confronted about negative remarks he’d made about Meghan Markle. “I thought you overreacted by the way,” said Trump.

It was clear that Trump was very familliar with the circumstances of Morgan’s 2021 walk-off, further commenting that he would have also left the set if put in the same position.

“I would have left but I wouldn’t have attacked the weatherman,” Trump added, a reference to Morgan’s co-host Alex Beresford, who confronted Morgan over his controversial remarks about Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan also alleged that Markle had contacted his bosses at the show the day before he walked off, and asked for his “head on a plate”.

In her Oprah interview, Markle revealed she had experienced suicidal thoughts due to abuse she had received when joining the royal family. Morgan had then commented on GMB: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Trump continued to critique Morgan, who was fired from GMB after the incident. “You made it about him,” he said, again in reference to Beresford. “He probably got a nice raise.”

“I thought you were right,” Trump added, broadly agreeing with Morgan’s appraisal of Markle. “I just didn’t like the way you handled it. Is that OK?”