America’s most watched free streaming service Tubi is now available in the UK with a content library of over 20,000 films and TV episodes to watch.

Owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, the ad-supported platform rivals the likes of Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix, with the latter having recently upset audiences by introducing adverts.

Films available on Tubi for UK viewers include Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol 1, Antoine Fuqua’s Olympus Has Fallen, and Wes Anderson’s cult classic Moonrise Kingdom. Meanwhile, launch TV shows include Jack Whitehall’s comedy series Fresh Meat and the Great British Menu.

Tubi has almost 80 million monthly active users in the US. In the UK, viewers will be able to access content on the Tubi website or via a smartphone app after registering as users.

This month, films including Billy Elliot, Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle will also be added to the platform. Meanwhile, the superhero drama series Marvel’s Runaways will be added to the TV side of the streaming service.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences,” Tubi CEO, Anjali Sud, said.

“We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems.

open image in gallery America’s most watched free streaming service Tubi is now available in the UK ( Tubi )

“Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” added David Salmon, executive vice president and managing director of international content at Tubi.

“We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

open image in gallery Richard Goulding Jack Whitehall in 'Fresh Meat' ( Channel 4 )

Tubi’s arrival in the UK comes after Netflix upset subscribers by scrapping its £7.99 Basic plan and moving users automatically onto a standard plan with adverts, which costs £4.99 per month.

To avoid watching adverts, viewers now have to upgrade to the Standard £10.99 / month plan, costing them an extra £36 each year, or the £17.99 / month Premium plan, which will set them back £120 more each year.

One subscriber complained: “Netflix can f*** off with their adverts. Everybody needs to unsubscribe until they drop them. Don’t upgrade for twice the price for ad-free. It’s pure greed.”

Another viewer wrote on X: “Nahh netflix really has adverts!? Are you having a laugh. Lemme cancel cuz you can’t stress me with ads and take my money.”